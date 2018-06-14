Abuja (FCT)Job Title: Electronic Referral Officers Company: echarge.com.ng Job Type: Full Time Location: Abuja, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . echarge.com.ng is an online top-up and recharge site in Nigeria, echarge.com.ng enables you to get airtime, recharge your phones and data devices for all networks 24/7 online. . Job Details: 1. Refer clients to use eCharge advert and online services. 2. Create new sales channels for the company. 3. Ensure successful completion of business with potential clients. 4. Manage database and accounts of clients 5. Share eCharge advert materials 6. Give customer feedback on services on eCharge services.