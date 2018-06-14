Job Title: Business Graduates Company: Novo Nordisk Location: Nigeria Job Type: Full Time Qualification: MBA/MSc/MA Experience: 1 year Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious chronic conditions: haemophilia, growth disorders and obesity. . Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 39,700 people in 75 countries and markets its products in more than 180 countries. . Begin the journey of a lifetime in 2016: - Right now, we are looking for top-of-the class graduates for the Novo Nordisk Business Graduate Programme to start in September 2016. The Graduate Programme provides a springboard for a life-changing career and a unique chance to bring your skills, talent, and the knowledge you gained during your master’s degree to life in a global business environment. . A global programme: - The Business Graduate Programme in Nigeria for newly graduated master’s students is a 2-year programme. During three 8-month rotations you will learn valuable skills as you work across different business areas and countries. . - Your first rotation will take place in Nigeria, the second at our headquarters in Denmark and the third in one of our business areas or affiliates. With each rotation you’ll face new challenges and gain experience, while at the same time you will expand your professional network. . Global opportunities: - With each rotation during the programme you’ll face new challenges and gain knowledge and experience, while at the same time you will expand your professional network for your future career. After finishing the programme you will take up a permanent position in Nigeria as e.g. business or project analyst, internal consultant, specialist, project coordinator or similar. . Requirements: - To join the Business Graduate Programme in Nigeria you must hold a recent master’s degree in economics, management, international business, marketing or a related field. The ideal candidates have worked for no more than 1 year since finishing their studies. We are looking for strong individuals who are results-oriented, ambitious and able to adapt to change. You will need to be able to work as part of a team and enjoy learning new things in a fast-paced environment. . - This specific Graduate Programme is targeted at local candidates from Nigeria. . Deadline: - If you think you have what it takes to change lives, submit your motivational letter, CV (in English) and a short video answer, plus a copy of your master’s certificate or latest copy of your grade transcript if you are still studying, before 4 January 2016.