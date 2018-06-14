Job Title: Field Sales Manager Company: Novo Nordisk Location: Nigeria Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 3 years Job Field: Pharmaceutical Sales / Marketing . Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious chronic conditions: haemophilia, growth disorders and obesity. . Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 39,700 people in 75 countries and markets its products in more than 180 countries. . The Job: - The Field Sales Manager is based out of Nigeria and reports to the Country Manager for the Nigeria Region. - The main purpose of this position is to build district sales capability and manage sales team in order to reach and exceed sales targets of a defined geographical district. . - As a Field sales manager, your responsibilities include ensuring district sales performance, developing and ensuring execution of sales plan, targets and budgets within national sales strategy, ensuring registration of customer contacts of direct reports (and own) in the sales management system, registering dual visit reports/coaching report in this sales management system, managing and motivating direct reports in sales team, developing team members – e.g. through the Novo Nordisk Way of Coaching, working according to Business Ethics procedures, working according to local law, Novo Nordisk Way and Novo Nordisk policies, quality standards & guidelines. . Qualifications: - You hold a relevant BSc degree (e.g. in Pharmacy, Business Administration, Marketing). You have minimum 3 years of sales experience in the pharmaceutical industry or minimum of 1 year sales management experience in a similar market. You are problem-solving, result-oriented, and multi-tasking, who can work under pressure. You are flexible to work with different origins and cultures in difficult and changing environments. - At Novo Nordisk, you will have the opportunity to build a life-changing career in a global business environment. From research and development, to manufacturing, marketing and sales, we strive to improve quality of life of people living with diabetes.