Lagos StateJob Title: Customer Service Officer Company: Lifeline Children's Hospital Job Type: Full Time Experience: 3 years Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Customer Care . Lifeline Children's Hospital, a well established children's hospital with branches in Surulere and Lekki phase 1. In order to meet our requirements, we need to fill the vacancy above. . Requirements: - University Degree with minimum of 3 years business development expereince. . Remuneration: - We offer competitive remuneration and opportunity for career development.