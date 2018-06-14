Pages: [1]   Go Down

Customer Service Officer Job at Lifeline Children's Hospital

[Full-time] Customer Service Officer Job at Lifeline Children's Hospital
Nov 11, 2015
Location: Lagos State

Description:

Job Title: Customer Service Officer Company: Lifeline Children's Hospital Job Type: Full Time Experience: 3 years Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field:  Customer Care   . Lifeline Children's Hospital, a well established children's hospital with branches in Surulere and Lekki phase 1. In order to meet our requirements, we need to fill the vacancy above. . Requirements: - University Degree with minimum of 3 years business development expereince. . Remuneration: - We offer competitive remuneration and opportunity for career development.

