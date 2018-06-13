I fell in love with a girl called Amanda, but don’t have the guts to ask her out. So I went to see a native doctor popularly called “Baba”.All he demanded from me was 1-month internet data subscription money which I paid and he gave me a ring called ‘Touch and Follow’.He said, “All I need to do is touch her with this ring and she will follow.” I was excited because that was pretty easy.The next day, when she was passing, I created a scene just to draw her attention and touched her like it was a mistake. I was expecting her to follow me, but she didn’t, rather she moved on and was pressing her phone.I was disappointed and went home. On getting home, I checked my phone and saw 9 notifications showing Amanda Paul is now following me on Twitter, Instagram, Keek, Badoo, Viber, sent me a friend request on Facebook, sent me a message on Whatsapp and 2go.I called Baba immediately to inform him and he replied me, “My son, we’ve upgraded, everything is now digital! Bye to rural village, welcome to the global village. That was why I did not ask for a cock, the brain of a mosquito, a vulture’s eye and groundnut oil but one month internet data to keep me online.”