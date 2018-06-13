Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Successful Man  (Read 171 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: Successful Man
« on: Nov 12, 2015, 12:13 AM »
Behind Every Successful Man, There is a Woman!

If You Need More Success, Increase The Number of Women!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 