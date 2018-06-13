Pages: [1]   Go Down

Joke of the day: Rape Trial

yetadem

Joke of the day: Rape Trial
Nov 12, 2015, 12:21 AM
My neighbour was raped. During the trial in court, the following transpired...

PROSECUTING LAWYER: Madam, as this was happening, did you attempt to escape?

WOMAN: Yes, I tried to run but he soon caught up with me.

PROSECUTING LAWYER: At that time had he removed his trouser?

WOMAN: Not exactly, they were around his ankles.

PROSECUTING LAWYER: What about you?

WOMAN: He raised up my skirt.

PROSECUTING LAWYER: One more question, who can run faster, a woman with her skirt up or a man with his trouser down?
