Comedy Jokes- How To Tell A Guy His Fly Is Open.
Here’s how to tell a guy their fly is open.

I see you have an opening in senior management

The cucumber has left the salad

Darth Vader is out looking for his light saber.

You’ve got Windows in your laptop

I see the priest is hearing confessions.

John Thomas Dey penalty spot

XYZ (examine your zipper)
