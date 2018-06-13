Jun 13, 2018, 11:08 PM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Comedy Jokes- How To Tell A Guy His Fly Is Open.
Author
Topic: Comedy Jokes- How To Tell A Guy His Fly Is Open.
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
N
Comedy Jokes- How To Tell A Guy His Fly Is Open.
Nov 12, 2015, 12:32 AM »
Here’s how to tell a guy their fly is open.
I see you have an opening in senior management
The cucumber has left the salad
Darth Vader is out looking for his light saber.
You’ve got Windows in your laptop
I see the priest is hearing confessions.
John Thomas Dey penalty spot
XYZ (examine your zipper)
