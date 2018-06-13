Every time people go dey piss for landlord property. He put sign for wall “Do not urinate here, by order Landlord”Everybody Ignored the sign . Next day landlord put anoda sign “Do not urinate here, by order Police”More urine wey pass the oda days . Landlord put new sign , “Do not urinate here, by order LAWMA”People still dey piss for the property. So Landlord write new message ” Please Urinate here, Your urine is highly needed, by order Native Doctor”As people approach the area and saw the sign na sa urine do about turn and na 4-40 they take run comot.Nobody dey piss for the yard gain ..I wonder why?