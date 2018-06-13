Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke- Urinate Here!
Every time people go dey piss for landlord property. He put sign for wall “Do not urinate here, by order Landlord”

Everybody Ignored the sign . Next day landlord put anoda sign “Do not urinate here, by order Police”

More urine wey pass the oda days . Landlord put new sign , “Do not urinate here, by order LAWMA”

People still dey piss for the property. So Landlord write new message ” Please Urinate here, Your urine is highly needed, by order Native Doctor”

As people approach the area and saw the sign na sa urine do about turn and na 4-40 they take run comot.

Nobody dey piss for the yard gain ..I wonder why?
