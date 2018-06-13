Akpos father was inside a bus going to his village when he suddenly realised that his purse containing all his money was missing. Somebody had picked it from his pocket. He looked around the bus, everybody was calm, well seated and enjoying the ride. Thinking of what to do, within some few seconds an idea struck his mind. Making sure that everybody in the bus could hear him, he said: somebody stole my purse from my pocket.People in d bus: no answer.Papa Akpos continued: I said somebody picked my purse containing my money from my pocket.People in the bus (lukin at him): stil no answer.Papa Akpos: if the person that stole my pulse does not want what happenned in 1994 to repeat itself now, the person should own up now.People in the Bus: now everybody was looking around and at each other. Some murmuring among themselves.Papa Akpos: I said what happen in 1994 will repeat itself now if the thief did not return my purse.People in the bus: now everybody were seriuos. Some asking within themselves what happen in 1994. And even others are beginning to suspect Papa Akpos as a native doctor or a wizard.Within a minute, Papa Akpos saw his purse on floor of the bus. An unknown person had thrown it there.Papa Akpos picked his purse and check his money. Then comfirming the amount to his satisfaction.The people in the bus were amazed, how they wish they could really know what happened in 1994 .One teenager, a very beautiful girl with a glasses approached papa Akpos were he was sitting and asked him that he would like to know what happen in 1994. Papa Akpos looked at her, smiled and said: in1994 I was in the bus like this and they stole my money. Na leg I take waka go house.