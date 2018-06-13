TEACHER: (drew a map of Nigeria on d board) Who can tell me what I drew on the board?
STUDENTS: no answer
TEACHER: So nobody can tell me what is on d board abi?
STUDENTS : no answer except Akpos.
TEACHER: ok Akpos come out. Who else?
STUDENTS: No answer.
TEACHER: Is it only Akpos that is in dis class?
(really angry) ok
Akpos take dis cain & give everybody in dis class five, five strokes. After the caining, the whole class were in tears.
TEACHER: Now Akpos tell the class what I drew on d board?
AKPOS: Yam
TEACHER: What? Is this a joke?
AKPOS: No be joke oo, e resemble yam na.
‘the teacher fainted … wahala