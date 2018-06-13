Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: School Joke – I Know the Answer  (Read 338 times)

yetadem

School Joke – I Know the Answer
« on: Nov 12, 2015, 01:25 AM »
TEACHER: (drew a map of Nigeria on d board) Who can tell me what I drew on the board?

STUDENTS: no answer

TEACHER: So nobody can tell me what is on d board abi?

STUDENTS : no answer except Akpos.

TEACHER: ok Akpos come out. Who else?

STUDENTS: No answer.

TEACHER: Is it only Akpos that is in dis class?
(really angry) ok

Akpos take dis cain & give everybody in dis class five, five strokes. After the caining, the whole class were in tears.

TEACHER: Now Akpos tell the class what I drew on d board?

AKPOS: Yam

TEACHER: What? Is this a joke?

AKPOS: No be joke oo, e resemble yam na.

‘the teacher fainted … wahala 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 