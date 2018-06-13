TEACHER: (drew a map of Nigeria on d board) Who can tell me what I drew on the board?STUDENTS: no answerTEACHER: So nobody can tell me what is on d board abi?STUDENTS : no answer except Akpos.TEACHER: ok Akpos come out. Who else?STUDENTS: No answer.TEACHER: Is it only Akpos that is in dis class?(really angry) okAkpos take dis cain & give everybody in dis class five, five strokes. After the caining, the whole class were in tears.TEACHER: Now Akpos tell the class what I drew on d board?AKPOS: YamTEACHER: What? Is this a joke?AKPOS: No be joke oo, e resemble yam na.‘the teacher fainted … wahala