EKAITTE: Why is your shirt having another lady’s perfume?AKPOS: That querry is rather rhetorical.. However I detest what you are insinuating.EKAITTE: Are you cheating on me?AKPOS: I haven’t breached our matrimonial vows. Just shared a lift with a lady and her scent must have diffused and precipitated to form residue on my shirt. Just physics at play. How many times must I recycle the utterance that your genitials are the sole destination of my seminal fluids?EKAITTE: You are no longer the man I thought you were. Lets call it quits!AKPOS: You want us to diverge because your nose buds registered a foreign scent? I said I will abide by you better or worse, but this has surpassed the worse parameter and has encroached into the insanity zone which was not provided for in the vows. Anyway, have your way, lets break up!EKAITTE: Aaawww baby, I was just jealous.. I’m sorry!AKPOS: I repel your remorse sensations.. Your infedelity claims have battered me therefore Kindly please radiate with your belongings from the vicinity of my bungalow at a simillar speed to light before the personnel of a security firm forcefully does it.