A bus carrying many people crashed on an icy road, burst into flames, and killed everyone. Upon arrival in heaven, God says “Since you have died in a terrible way, I’ll grant you one wish before I let you into heaven.” The first woman, being a person always concerned on her looks, comes up to God and says “I wish to be beautiful.” God grants her wish. The next person can’t decide on what to wish for so ends up wishing for the same thing. At this point Akpos at the very back of the line starts to laugh. The next couple of people make their wish to become beautiful and Akpos at the end laughs even louder. One after another the people wish the same thing and the closer God gets to the end of the line, the harder Akpos laughs. When God finally reaches him, he asks “What is your wish my son?” Akpos says, “Make them all ugly again!”