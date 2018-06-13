Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: School Joke: Dem Don Change Am?  (Read 203 times)

yetadem

School Joke: Dem Don Change Am?
« on: Nov 12, 2015, 02:06 AM »
NOTHING WEY AKPOS KNOW!

TEACHER: Class. What is 5 + 3?

AMBALI: The answer is 8.

AKPOS: Shuoooo!!, Dem don change am?, No be 4 + 4 be 8 ??
