Knockknock Joke: What Do You Think??
I am very suprised he has delete me from his BB, even if I call him, he doesn’t pick, he even delete me from his facebook and twitter.

Just bcos I gave him this list, for Xmas & new year, up till now I’ve never seen him again. just bcos I said he shud buy:

1. Brazillian hair- N95k (ninety five thousand)

2. Gucci bag- N350k (three hundred and fifty thousand)

3. Louis vitton wallet- N60k (sixty thousand )

4. Prada shoes- N140k (hundred & forty thousand)

5. DNKY wrist watch- N70k (seventy thousand)

6. Aldo sandals- N28k (twenty five thousand)

7. Blackberry porsche- N235k (two hundred & thirty five thousand)
one Ipad 5 and a Ticket Dubai for two weeks, and N500k ….. (five hundred thousand) for pocket money .

Please tell me, is this enough reason for him to leave me,, if he really love me?

WADAYA THINK?
