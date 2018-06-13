Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke -Rejoice with me  (Read 413 times)

yetadem

One liner Joke -Rejoice with me
« on: Nov 12, 2015, 02:38 AM »
Pls friends o , my naija people and friends of nigeria

REJOICE witht me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 

Finally…I found mia S0UL MATE………d stupid haircream was under mia bed!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 