Jun 13, 2018, 11:06 PM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funniest Joke -Who wants to be a Millionaire?
Author
Topic: Funniest Joke -Who wants to be a Millionaire? (Read 225 times)
yetadem
Commando
Funniest Joke -Who wants to be a Millionaire?
«
on:
Nov 13, 2015, 01:52 AM »
Who wants to be a naija millionaire?
A friend of yours Ayo is on the hot seat and he needs your help 2 answer D next question which goes for N20Million.
” What’s the yoruba name for SIM CARD? Thunder Fire Person!
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funniest Joke -Who wants to be a Millionaire?
