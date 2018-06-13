Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funniest Joke -Who wants to be a Millionaire?  (Read 225 times)

Funniest Joke -Who wants to be a Millionaire?
« on: Nov 13, 2015, 01:52 AM »
Who wants to be a naija millionaire?

A friend of yours Ayo is on the hot seat and he needs your help 2 answer D next question which goes for N20Million.

” What’s the yoruba name for SIM CARD? Thunder Fire Person!
