Comedy Joke -Pidgin English Naija Style
English Made In Naija

1. If I hear pim.

2. You go hear ween.

3. Have they brought light?

4. The film is sweet.

5. Mummy have come.

6. Have you paid your school fees money?

7. Put the bread inside nylon

8. Oya come and be going.

9. I kukuma no get your time.

10. I go break ur head

11. Take this money hold body

12. Una dey fall my hand

13. Omo, i don hammer

14. You too dey fuck up

15. Na dis man get mouth pass

16. Yawa don burst

17. Garri sweet die

18. See as hin just dey form like ajebutter

If you be correct naija pikin you can add your own for this list.

Oya Lets Goooooooooooooooooooooooo!
