English Made In Naija
1. If I hear pim.
2. You go hear ween.
3. Have they brought light?
4. The film is sweet.
5. Mummy have come.
6. Have you paid your school fees money?
7. Put the bread inside nylon
8. Oya come and be going.
9. I kukuma no get your time.
10. I go break ur head
11. Take this money hold body
12. Una dey fall my hand
13. Omo, i don hammer
14. You too dey fuck up
15. Na dis man get mouth pass
16. Yawa don burst
17. Garri sweet die
18. See as hin just dey form like ajebutter
If you be correct naija pikin you can add your own for this list.
Oya Lets Goooooooooooooooooooooooo!