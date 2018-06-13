English Made In Naija1. If I hear pim.2. You go hear ween.3. Have they brought light?4. The film is sweet.5. Mummy have come.6. Have you paid your school fees money?7. Put the bread inside nylon8. Oya come and be going.9. I kukuma no get your time.10. I go break ur head11. Take this money hold body12. Una dey fall my hand13. Omo, i don hammer14. You too dey fuck up15. Na dis man get mouth pass16. Yawa don burst17. Garri sweet die18. See as hin just dey form like ajebutterIf you be correct naija pikin you can add your own for this list.Oya Lets Goooooooooooooooooooooooo!