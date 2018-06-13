Pages: [1]   Go Down

Cracking Joke: Old Mama

Cracking Joke: Old Mama
Nov 13, 2015, 02:38 AM
An old woman has a daughter who lives abroad but she cannot afford 3square meals a day. One day, the landlord visited the woman and asked her: Madam why are u struggling to eat when u have a child abroad?

The old woman replies: Don’t mind that girl, upon all the money we spent on her, she is only sending me photograph of an old white man. I dont Know if she wants to marry an old man. The land lord asked: Pls, can I see the photo? The woman brought it out and it was bundles of 100 dollars Bill. If you were the landlord, what will you do? Talk true ooo:)

