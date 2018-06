Dad asks Akpos: who do u love more, Mum or Dad?Akpos – Both.Dad – ok if I go to America and your mum goes to Paris, where will you go?Akpos – ParisDad -that means u like ur mum more?Akpos – no I like Paris.Dad – ok , if I go to Paris and your mum goes to America, where will u go??Akpos – America.Dad – (angry) Why??Akpos – coz I’ve been to Paris before!