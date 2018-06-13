Johnbull’s first day in new a school.Teacher: There will be an elementary science test next week. Contrary to his nature, Johnbull reads his book from cover to cover like no man’s business. On test day, teacher lines up about 5 birds, covering each with a piece of cloth so only their legs are visible.Question 1: Looking at the leg of a bird write down its’ common name, species, family, zoological name, habitat etc. After about 20mins of frustration and not writing down anything, Johnbull storms to the teacher’s desk and slams his blanksheet in front of the teacher. ‘Sir, this test makes no sense! I am going home!’Teacher: What a rude boy! Come back here. What is your name?Johnbull raises his trouser and points to his leg: ‘Oya u too, look my leg na, tell me my name, my surname, where I dey live, which tribe I come from, oya na