Benji and Wole were sitting outside a clinic. Benji was crying very loud.Wole asked: “Why are you crying?”Benji sobbed: “I came for a blood test.”Wole asked: “so are you afraid?”Benji: “For blood test they have to cut my finger.”As Wole heard this, he started crying profusely.Astonished, Benji asked Wole “Why are you crying now?”Wole replied: “I came for a urine test, and u know what that means. Yekpa! I don die oo