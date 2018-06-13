How to know if you are cursed.If one malee dey use spoon dey turn you round inside pot!1 –> If you download anything from the internet and it fails at 90%.2 –> If you buy a phone at 50K today and the next day the price drops to 25K.3 –> You go to the restaurant on your first date, and after eating fish, the bone chokes u!4 –> After working for 30days, you get fired without salary.5 –> If you take expo to the exam hall and you can’t understand your own handwriting.6 –> If u chike a girl, take her to your room for action and Junior does not stand.7 –> If after using a strong heavy perfume, your body odour still remains stronger than RAID!8 –> If after photo shopping your picture, you still look ugly.9 –> If you Break-up with your Boyfriend and he wins 100M the next day.10 –> If the person you were cursing out in traffic turns out to be the one interviewing you for a Job.11 –> If you lied to Armed Robbers that you don’t have a phone, then the phone ring with dis tune (Chop my money..I don’t care…)Make Una Help me seee Levels mehn!! Iyana paja fish market,