Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Jokes – Naija Tori  (Read 300 times)

yetadem

One liner Jokes – Naija Tori
« on: Nov 13, 2015, 03:08 AM »
Donatus: My Girlfriend Birthday na tomorrow, how I fit take Surprise am..

Akpos: Introduce her to your Wife!
 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 