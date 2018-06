Janet asked her boyfriend ” how much do you love me ?Johnbull : I love you so much, can’t measure…….Janet : No just tell me….Johnbull : Okay I am like a phone and you are my sim card, there’s no me without you……Janet :aaaaaawww that is so romantic …….(Johnbull says 2 himself) see this one!! What if I’m a china phone wit 3 Sims ??