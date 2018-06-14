Job Title: Trade Channel Manager Company: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Location: Nigeria Experience: 3 years Job Field: Pharmaceutical Sales / Marketing . GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), one of the world's leading research based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer. GSK employs over 97,000 employees in over 100 countries worldwide. . GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc is one of Africa's largest consumer healthcare companies, producing leading brands such as Lucozade, Ribena and Panadol. . Basic qualifications: • Good first degree with at least 3 years of experience in pharmaceutical sales/account management. • Key account management experience will be an added advantage. . Preferred qualifications: • Good first degree with at least 3 years of experience in pharmaceutical sales/account management. • Key account management experience will be an added advantage. . Details: • Monitor and control sales trend in order to ensure attainment of sales target and growth objectives of GSK Pharmaceuticals business in assigned territory • Manage sales, customer service, supply chain and distribution of GSK Pharmaceuticals products • Develop and maintain competitive advantage for GSK designated accounts • Leverage resources within GSK to deliver the best results in designated accounts • Establish a clear partnership with the account(s) and deliver a Win-Win for the Patients, the customers and GSK. • Identify and implement market access, demand and supply opportunities as required. • Understand the wider healthcare system and leading practices and to anticipate future account and customer goals and communicate these effectively within GSK. • Effectively align cross functional teams on key customer needs, account objective and the resulting implementation plan. • Be an advocate of patient focused selling and all aspects of competitive selling.