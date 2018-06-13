It is said that, when a Naija woman closes her eyes, she sees the person she loves the most! And When a man does that..
The slide show begins..!!
-All over the world, people continue to say technology impresses them. But I will not be impressed with technology until I can download food and fine girls LIVE from the Internet.
-When people walk away from your life, call them back…and give them transport fare to make it faster.
-Only in IBADAN you will see an ALBINO with tribal marks! Some parents are wicked…………Lol Happy Weekend