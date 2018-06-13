Pages: [1]   Go Down

Comedy Joke: Is it true???

Comedy Joke: Is it true???
Nov 14, 2015, 12:34 AM
It is said that, when a Naija woman closes her eyes, she sees the person she loves the most! And When a man does that..

The slide show begins..!!

-All over the world, people continue to say technology impresses them. But I will not be impressed with technology until I can download food and fine girls LIVE from the Internet.

-When people walk away from your life, call them back…and give them transport fare to make it faster.

-Only in IBADAN you will see an ALBINO with tribal marks! Some parents are wicked…………Lol Happy Weekend
