Job Title: Commercial Technical Sales and Marketing: Web and Mobile Solutions Company: Connect Marketing Services Location: Nigeria Job Type: Full Time Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Connect Marketing Services is a Consumer Engagement Company with specialization in the areas of Sponsorship Consulting, Content Management and Field Marketing Services. Our Sponsorship Consulting Service is our flagship service and we consult for blue chip companies. We offer Sponsorship and Activation Services covering Sports, Entertainment, Music, Culture, Arts, etc. Our proprietary tools and investment in research gives us deep insights into sponsorships and engagement marketing. . Our Content Management Service delivers unique content to companies looking for radio or television programs to reach their audience. We create new programs and manage existing programs to make commercial sense to clients. Our understanding of client and audience needs enables us to provide unique solutions to clients. . Our Field Marketing and Retail Service provides field solutions to companies looking for merchandising, redistribution, sales force management, outsourcing, sampling, training, etc. . We cover the West and Central African region with offices in Lagos and Accra and we are affiliated with the Octagon Worldwide Group. . Job description: - Management of web & mobile solutions-based project. Customer acquisition, on-boarding and sales to members - Promoting members’ products and services within and outside the platform - Exploiting opportunities for to sell products and services to members - Serve as liaison between business and technical aspects of projects. - Plan project stages and assess business implications for each stage. - Monitor progress to assure deadlines, standards, and cost targets are met. . Detailed Description: - Work with technical personnel to launch products and services that will increase member acquisition - Work with field team to sign up members - Sign-up partnerships that benefit the members and increase loyalty - Balance revenue with service quality - Confer with project personnel to identify and resolve problems - Collaborate with project points of contact to achieve project objectives - Contribute to writing, editing, and proofreading web content. - Monitor project progress; track action items; conduct design and implementation reviews; examining, researching, and resolving issues; Developing and completing test plans - Update job knowledge by tracking technology and project management advances; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations. - Establish and execute a Project Communication Plan. - Prepare project status reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information and trends. - Develop or update project plans for information technology projects including information such as project objectives, technologies, systems, information specifications, schedules, funding, and staffing. - Provide management with feedback - Provides project status reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data and trends. - Monitor or track project milestones and deliverables - Perform other incidental and related duties as required - Protects organization's value by keeping information confidential. . KEY REQUIREMENTS: - Experience working in managing (and recruiting) SMEs - Marketing Communications experience - Experience using web & mobile to market a product or service - Sales Experience - Experience working with various web & mobile initiatives - Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite including Word, Excel, and Power Point - Interpersonal and communication skills - Project Management experience - Strong Time Management and Organizational skills - Professional judgment demonstrated through a work and education history that supports the ability to multi-task and meet demanding assignments under tight deadlines in a team oriented environment.