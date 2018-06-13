Two little boys stole a bag of oranges from their neighbour & decided to go to a calm place to share the loot” one of them suggested the nearby cemetery.As they were jumping the big gate to enter the cemetery, 2 oranges fell out of the bag behind the gate’ but they didn’t bother to pick them since they had enough in d bag.Few minutes later, a drunkard o¬n his way from a local bar passes near the cemetery gate and heard a voice:“One for me, one for u. “One for me, one for u”He immediately sobers up and runs.