Author Topic: Joke of the day- One for Me One for You!!  (Read 198 times)

Joke of the day- One for Me One for You!!
« on: Nov 15, 2015, 03:39 AM »
Two little boys stole a bag of oranges from their neighbour & decided to go to a calm place to share the loot” one of them suggested the nearby cemetery.

As they were jumping the big gate to enter the cemetery, 2 oranges fell out of the bag behind the gate’ but they didn’t bother to pick them since they had enough in d bag.

Few minutes later, a drunkard o¬n his way from a local bar passes near the cemetery gate and heard a voice:

“One for me, one for u. “One for me, one for u”

He immediately sobers up and runs.
