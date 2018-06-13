One Mafia Godfather, Igwe Don Dada 1 accompanied by his lawyer Barrister Angelina, walks into a room to meet with his Ex-accountant.The Godfather asks the accountant, “Where is the 3 million dollars you embezzled from me?”The accountant no gree answer. The Godfather asks again, “Where is the 3 million dollars you embezzled from me?”Barrister Angelina interrupts, “Sir, e be like say the man don turn deaf , dumb and mute and cannot understand you, but I can interpret for you.”The Godfather says, “Well ask him where my damn money is!”Barrister Angelina, using sign language, asks the accountant, Oga where is the 3 million dollars?The accountant signs back, “I don’t know what you are talking about.”Barrister Angelina interprets to the Godfather, Igwe Don, “He doesn’t know what you are talking about.”..The Godfather pulls out a 9 millimetre pistol, puts it to the table of the accountant, cocks the trigger and says,“Ask him again where my damn money is!”Barrister Angelina signs to the accountant, “the Don wants to know where it is!”The accountant signs back,”OK! OK! OK! the money is hidden in a brown suitcase behind the shed in my backyard!”The Godfather says, “Well, what did he say?”Barrister Angelina interprets to the Godfather,“He says, “Go to hell, you don’t have the guts to pull the trigger”The rest as oyibo dey talk... is history!!Barristaaar!!!Ewoo! You be baad babe! LWKMD