What kind a BB do you use? Naija Categories* Empathy – Won kere si numba wa (they are not in our league)* Porsche – Ten over Ten, U try* Bold6 Torch – Second Class Boss* Torch 2 – Levels don change* Torch 1 – Upgrade* Tour – Hustler* Bold 5 – Respect* Bold 4 – On point* Bold 3 – U are coming up* Bold 2 – Can’t shout* Bold 1 – That one still dey exist?* Storm 3 – Chairman* Storm 2 – BB mistake* Storm 1 – Na wood dey