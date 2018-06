Dem say boko haram don poison beans and I buy half bag for house. From d one wey I cook, i giv my dog ‘bingo’ make e first test am, 45mins lata bingo stil dey waka, I dey jolly den I eat my own. Afta I eat finish, my gateman run come tel me say bingo don die, hey! I run enta house and drink full gallon of palm oil for my belle. I dey tink my life come outside, my gateman com dey tell me say d driver wey kill bingo wan come beg me. If na u, wetin u go do for d gateman?