Akpos got a message from his girl friend on his Bday “Message Reads” HBD Boo…LLNP, LYSM TTYL”.Akpos: was so provok con called her phone” Kate wat is meaning of HBD LLNP and Those rubbish. Kate replied Haaa Akpos dont tell you are dis dumb and local? Oh My Gooosh;;, golly! You dnt even know the meaning of HBD and all dat Mtchwwww. Well, HBD Means “Happy Birthday”, LLNP means”Long Life Nd Prosperity” LYSM means “Love You So Much” and TTYL means “Talk To You Later” dumb ass.Akpos angrily ends the call and sent her a text message 2mins later, *message reads* TFY…Kate called immediately, Akpos wat is the meaning of TFY? Akpos answered Oh! You don’t even know common TFY. After much laugh Akpos replied TFY means “Thunder Fire You: