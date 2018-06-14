Multiple CitiesJob Title: Territory Sales Managers Company: Lorache Consulting Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Location: Abia, Abuja, Anambra, Edo, Kaduna, Lagos, Oyo, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Lorache Consulting commits to adopting high standards of ethics in all its business actions and practices, Providing its customers with high quality services, tailor-made to their needs and expectations. . We engage high skilled and strategic personnel supported by an effective organizational structures. . A multinational company (FMCG) with vast product line has openings for Territory Sales Manager at the following locations: . 1. Abuja 2. Ibadan 3. Lagos 4. Aba 5. Benin 6. Kaduna 7. Onitsha . A young graduate of about 30 years old.