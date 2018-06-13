A class teacher in naija dey instructs his students 2 each stand up and make a short poem about their name and what they’d like 2 do in future.
The first to start is Usman, he said...
USMAN; my name is usman
I will grow up and be a man
I will like to go to Japan
if I can, if I can
The 2nd student is a girl named Candy, she said...
CANDY; my name is candy
I will grow up and be a lady
and I will like 2 have a baby
if I can, if I can
And finally there is Akpos, the original Naija guy, he said...
Akpos; my name is Akpos
I will grow up 2 be a man
to hell with Japan
am going to help candy with her plan
I know I can, I know I can…