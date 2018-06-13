A class teacher in naija dey instructs his students 2 each stand up and make a short poem about their name and what they’d like 2 do in future.The first to start is Usman, he said...USMAN; my name is usmanI will grow up and be a manI will like to go to Japanif I can, if I canThe 2nd student is a girl named Candy, she said...CANDY; my name is candyI will grow up and be a ladyand I will like 2 have a babyif I can, if I canAnd finally there is Akpos, the original Naija guy, he said...Akpos; my name is AkposI will grow up 2 be a manto hell with Japanam going to help candy with her planI know I can, I know I can…