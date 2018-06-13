Pages: [1]   Go Down

A class teacher in naija dey instructs his students 2 each stand up and make a short poem about their name and what they’d like 2 do in future.

The first to start is Usman, he said...

USMAN; my name is usman

I will grow up and be a man

I will like to go to Japan

if I can, if I can


The 2nd student is a girl named Candy, she said...

CANDY; my name is candy

I will grow up and be a lady

and I will like 2 have a baby

if I can, if I can

And finally there is Akpos, the original Naija guy, he said...


Akpos; my name is Akpos

I will grow up 2 be a man

to hell with Japan

am going to help candy with her plan

I know I can, I know I can…
