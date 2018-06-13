Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: School Joke- Weekday Laughs  (Read 173 times)

yetadem

School Joke- Weekday Laughs
« on: Nov 17, 2015, 01:12 AM »
Teacher: “Construct a sentence using ‘Beans'”.

Musa: “My sista cooked beans for supper last night.”

Tindo: “I had soup with beans for breakfast & lunch.”

Emeka: I love butter beans & baked beans.”

Akpos: “We are all human beans 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 