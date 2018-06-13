For one school wey dey Naija...
Teacher: The first son of Adam was named?...
Akpos: Adamu.
Teacher: Akpos, assuming you were at a bus stop and boko-haram throws a bomb. What will you do?
Akpos: I will stop assuming…..
Teacher; what is a verb?
Akpos; a verb is a valve in a bicycle tyre
Teacher; what are u sayin?
Akpos; it’s a complete sentence sir
Teacher; are u mad?
Akpos; it’s a question sir
Teacher; don’t be stupid
Akpos; it’s an advice sir
Teacher; stop that nonsense!
Akpos; it’s a command sir
Teacher; U are an idiot
Akpos; it’s an insult sir
Teacher; get out of my class!
Akpos; it’s an order sir
Teacher; oh goodness! What a boy!
Akpos; it’s an exclamation sir
Teacher; May God have mercy on U
Akpos; it’s a prayer sir
…. the teacher fainted!!