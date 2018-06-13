Pages: [1]   Go Down

School Joke- Akpos & Teacher!
« on: Nov 17, 2015, 01:23 AM »
For one school wey dey Naija...

Teacher: The first son of Adam was named?...

Akpos: Adamu. 

Teacher: Akpos, assuming you were at a bus stop and boko-haram throws a bomb. What will you do?

Akpos: I will stop assuming…..

Teacher; what is a verb?

Akpos; a verb is a valve in a bicycle tyre

Teacher; what are u sayin?

Akpos; it’s a complete sentence sir

Teacher; are u mad?

Akpos; it’s a question sir

Teacher; don’t be stupid

Akpos; it’s an advice sir

Teacher; stop that nonsense!

Akpos; it’s a command sir

Teacher; U are an idiot

Akpos; it’s an insult sir

Teacher; get out of my class!

Akpos; it’s an order sir

Teacher; oh goodness! What a boy!

Akpos; it’s an exclamation sir

Teacher; May God have mercy on U

Akpos; it’s a prayer sir

…. the teacher fainted!!
