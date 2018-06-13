For one school wey dey Naija...Teacher: The first son of Adam was named?...Akpos: Adamu.Teacher: Akpos, assuming you were at a bus stop and boko-haram throws a bomb. What will you do?Akpos: I will stop assuming…..Teacher; what is a verb?Akpos; a verb is a valve in a bicycle tyreTeacher; what are u sayin?Akpos; it’s a complete sentence sirTeacher; are u mad?Akpos; it’s a question sirTeacher; don’t be stupidAkpos; it’s an advice sirTeacher; stop that nonsense!Akpos; it’s a command sirTeacher; U are an idiotAkpos; it’s an insult sirTeacher; get out of my class!Akpos; it’s an order sirTeacher; oh goodness! What a boy!Akpos; it’s an exclamation sirTeacher; May God have mercy on UAkpos; it’s a prayer sir…. the teacher fainted!!