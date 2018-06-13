A man and his wife were arguing over intercourse.
Man: intercourse is work!
Wife: intercourse is pleasure!
Man: I don’t blame you; you don’t know what men are passing through.
Wife: All I know is that intercourse is pleasure whether you like it or not.
With this, the argument lasted for a long time until they decided to invite Akpos, their house help to hear his own version.
Man: “Ehen… Akpos!”
Akpos: “Yes oga!”
Man: “Is intercourse work or pleasure?”
Akpos: “Ehmmm… Oga, intercourse na pleasure because if to say intercourse na work, you 4 don call me make I come do am” Gbam!!