Author Topic: Crazy Joke- Akpos view on intercourse  (Read 283 times)

yetadem

Crazy Joke- Akpos view on intercourse
« on: Nov 17, 2015, 01:51 AM »
A man and his wife were arguing over intercourse.

Man: intercourse is work!

Wife: intercourse is pleasure!

Man: I don’t blame you; you don’t know what men are passing through.

Wife: All I know is that intercourse is pleasure whether you like it or not.

With this, the argument lasted for a long time until they decided to invite Akpos, their house help to hear his own version.

Man: “Ehen… Akpos!”

Akpos: “Yes oga!”

Man: “Is intercourse work or pleasure?”

Akpos: “Ehmmm… Oga, intercourse na pleasure because if to say intercourse na work, you 4 don call me make I come do am” Gbam!!
