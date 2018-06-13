Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Knockknock Jokes- Naija Education LOL!  (Read 181 times)

yetadem

Knockknock Jokes- Naija Education LOL!
« on: Nov 17, 2015, 01:56 AM »
Mary and Gloria after an English exam.

Mary: How was your paper Gloria?

Gloria: It was kind of hard; I didn’t know the past tense of ‘think’. I thought and thought and thought for a long time then finally wrote ‘thonk’

Mary: I guess you’re right because I wrote ‘thonk a’fter I thought 4 a while. …

Mary: Shit!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 