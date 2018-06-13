Jun 13, 2018, 11:05 PM
Knockknock Jokes- Naija Education LOL!
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
N
N
Knockknock Jokes- Naija Education LOL!
«
on:
Nov 17, 2015, 01:56 AM
Mary and Gloria after an English exam.
Mary: How was your paper Gloria?
Gloria: It was kind of hard; I didn’t know the past tense of ‘think’. I thought and thought and thought for a long time then finally wrote ‘thonk’
Mary: I guess you’re right because I wrote ‘thonk a’fter I thought 4 a while. …
Mary: Shit!
