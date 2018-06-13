Na so one day bros Johnbull, an aeroplane cleaner dey clean plane cockpit and he saw a book titled ‘ HOW TO FLY A PLANE FOR BEGINNERS ,VOL 1’ . Na im he open de first page which said, ‘to start de engine, press de red button’ , he did so and de plane engine started.He come dey happy wit himself and he openned de second page, he said ‘to set de plane moving, press de blue button’ , he did so and de plane start moving at an amazing speed. Na im Johnbull say ‘make i see if I go fit fly dis plane’ so e come open the third page and it said ; to let de plane fly, press de green button, he pressed it and it began to fly. Johnbull come dey jolly, e dey inside plane wey dey fly.After about 20 minutes of flying, e come dey tire and was very satisfied. Time don reach make e try land plane so e come open the fourth page …….. Johnbull faint!!!!! the fourth page say ;