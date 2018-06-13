Akpos no dey carry Last
Akpos :- Papa, See my result, Na me carry 3rd.
Papa Akpos :- Hahahaha, Akpos Akpos! Na now I know say na me born you.
Akpos :- Shey I tell you na. All those time I dey carry 35th..Na the teachers dey do ojoro, They know say I too brilliant.
Papa Akpos :- I believe you my boy. Na now I fit buy that Bicycle wey you see for Papa Metus shop !
Akpos :- Papa na u biko. You get mouth pass BasketMouth.
Papa Akpos :- but, Who be the two idiots wey pass u sef Akpos?
Akpos :- Na one WIZARD wey be Isaac and one WITCH wey be Patience.
Papa Akpos :- No mind them, You go show them next term. But who you come pass na? I no say dem plenty and you no fit mention all of them, I just wan know how many of una dey class.
Akpos :- Na just the three of us I don mention so na… Isaac, Patience and Me. Na just the three of us
PRINCIPAL put for Elementary Class ‘F’ !!!
Na im Akpos papa just land for floor, gboossa, faint o!!!