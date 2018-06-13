Akpos no dey carry LastAkpos :- Papa, See my result, Na me carry 3rd.Papa Akpos :- Hahahaha, Akpos Akpos! Na now I know say na me born you.Akpos :- Shey I tell you na. All those time I dey carry 35th..Na the teachers dey do ojoro, They know say I too brilliant.Papa Akpos :- I believe you my boy. Na now I fit buy that Bicycle wey you see for Papa Metus shop !Akpos :- Papa na u biko. You get mouth pass BasketMouth.Papa Akpos :- but, Who be the two idiots wey pass u sef Akpos?Akpos :- Na one WIZARD wey be Isaac and one WITCH wey be Patience.Papa Akpos :- No mind them, You go show them next term. But who you come pass na? I no say dem plenty and you no fit mention all of them, I just wan know how many of una dey class.Akpos :- Na just the three of us I don mention so na… Isaac, Patience and Me. Na just the three of usPRINCIPAL put for Elementary Class ‘F’ !!!Na im Akpos papa just land for floor, gboossa, faint o!!!