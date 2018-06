A Warri tenant walked in & saw his landlord’s son trying to commit suicide & a brief conversation ensued:Tenant: Akpos! Wetin you de do so?Akpos: I dey try commit suicide, as Papa dey always complain say my life dey worthless!Tenant: That one no good now… but why you come tie de rope for your waist?Akpos: Bros, no be small thing o! I bin tie de rope for neck, I NEARLY DIE!