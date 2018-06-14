Lagos StateJob Title: Chemical Construction Sales Executive Company: Somotex Nigeria Limited Job Type: Full Time Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Somotex Nigeria Limited is a manufacturer and supplier of cooling systems - air conditioners and refrigerators partnering with Midea of China, and Chest Freezers in relationship with Tamashi. . Somotex is also a major importer of tyres and a major partner of Havells-Electrical in Industrial and Home appliances. The company provides after sales support service for all her product lines. Good communication skills is a key requirement for staff recruitment. . - To carry out Marketing and sales of Construction Chemicals towards achieving maximum profitability and growth in line with the company goal. . Principal Responsibility: - Market and Sales of Construction Chemicals through architects, Structural Consultants, design consultants, construction companies, Flooring and Waterproofing Application - Sales of Construction Chemicals through Channels - Develops a business plan and sales strategy to corporate clients that ensures attainment of company sales goals and profitability. - Development of new customers - Delivery and collection of money from Sales - Daily Report of Sales activities - Achieve set target sales for the month.