Lagos StateJob Title: Onsite Merchandiser Company: Jumia Nigeria Job Type: Full Time Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Jumia is the largest e-commerce mall in Africa with over 100,000 unique visitors a day, buying everything from Fashion to Phones. Founded in 2012 in Nigeria, Jumia's mission is to revolutionize the concept of shopping by providing customers with the best online shopping experience. . Jumia is part of Africa Internet Group, a leading global incubator of startups specialised in e-commerce. Africa Internet Group is Africa's leading internet firm, with already over 3,000 employees in over 20 African countries and huge successes such as Jumia.com, Kaymu.com, Hellofood.com, Lamudi.com, Carmudi.com and Jovago.com. It is led by top talented leaders offering a great mix of local and international talents and is backed by MTN, Millicom and Rocket Internet. . Africa is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, offering excellent opportunities in a vibrant and booming environment. Its economic growth has enabled innovative businesses to flourish and this is where Africa Internet Group steps in. . Job Descriptions: - The Onsite Merchandizer is responsible for proactively commercially animating and driving online business on the Jumia Nigeria app as well as mobile and desktop website. His work is the showcase of our entire company. - You will report to the Onsite Merchandizing Manager Africa in Paris and Top Management in Lagos. The position is based in our office in Lagos. . Your position as Onsite Merchandizer entails: - Drive the optimization of conversion rate and all of the mobile and desktop website’s, as well as the app’s key metrics, - Supervise the maintenance of the Jumia Nigeria website on a daily basis to optimize revenues, as well as ensure outstanding quality of the content, - Coordinate and filter onsite requests, as well as manage onsite capacity, manage and coach the Onsite Merchandizer Associate, - Monitor, analyze, optimize and report on performance of campaigns to maximize results, and be a source of innovative ideas, - Improve landing pages performance and report on it, - Ensure an efficient e-merchandising: challenge product assortment, catalog structure and navigation, and optimize user experience to maximize sales, - Track key business indicators and ensure regular reporting with high value-added analysis, - Foster synergies between Jumia countries by sharing valuable learning and applying best practices, . Profile Requirements: - Strong leadership and analytical skills, as well as managerial spirit, - Fast learner and initiative taker, - Well organized and rigorous, with a strong anticipation ability and attention to details, - Strong inter-personal skills: convince the people about your expertise fields, - Trustworthy and very independent with a strong ability to go further than the expectations, - Action oriented and results oriented, - Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines, - Previous experience in online marketing, project management or IT, - Proficiency in MS Office, and knowledge on coding (HTML, CSS, Java) and Photoshop is a plus.