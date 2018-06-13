Man died and went to hell, there he finds that there are different hells for each country, he decides to go round and choose the least painful to spend his eternity. He goes to the German Hell and ask, “what do they do here” He is told ” first they put you in an Electric Chair for an Hour, then lay you on a Bed of Nails for another Hour, then the German Devil comes in and Whip…s you for the rest of the day.The Man does not like the sound of that at all so he moves on. He checks out the USA, UK, RUSSIAN Hells as well as many more. He discovers that they are all similar to the German Hell. Then he comes to the Nigerian Hell and finds that there is a Long Queue of people waiting to get in… Amazed, he asks, “What do they do here?” He is told “First they put you in an Electric Chair for an hour, and then they lay you on a bed of nails for another hour then Nigerian Devil comes in and Whips you for the Rest of the Day.” But that is exactly the same as all the other hells, why are there so many people waiting to get in?” ask the man… A concern fellow calls him aside and said, “Because there is never any STABLE ELECTRICITY so the Electric Chair doesn’t work. The nails were paid for but were never SUPPLIED by the Contractor, so the Bed is Comfortable to sleep on… And the Nigerian Devil used to be a CIVIL SERVANT, so he comes in, signs his time sheet and leave for Personal Business !!! ………….IT PAYS TO BE A NIGERIAN…….Naija una carry ur wayo reach hell. LWKMD