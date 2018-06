Naija of Old I miss you oo!I miss d days when we went to school, lined up & D headmistress & teachers inspect our nails & uniform & den we match to our classrooms, U Remember na??D days of Nasco Biscuit,Trebor, Iced coloured water tied in nylon we called it “lolly”D days of Goody-Goody & pako Biscuit.D days of Ali & Simbi, Mr Salami & Mrs Salami, Agbon, Edet lives in Calabar.Chei, I remember those days when one naira na money, when groundnut was 5 kobo. & choco milo sweet was 5 koboThe days of messing game, who is in d garden, police and thiefD days of mama & papa play • The days when we use to build houses with sand, play suwe game, tinco tinco, change U̅r style, ten ten, skipping, stop! U remember nau?Those days wen we used to fly kite on streets, wen boys used to use d paint bucket cover as tire & their daddy’s hanger as d steeringThose days when rubber band was stock exchange.The days when voltron, jimbo, power rangers, spider man was our favourite cartoonD days of limca soft drinks & choco milo advert on black and white tv and sunday rendevous by1:30pm •When we say ‘leke leke give me white finger’ • Those days when eleganza pen was d best •D days wen we used to drink water from d tap even suck out d water if its not coming out •D days when NTA will show rainbow color for 30 mins then national anthem before they resume program @ 4pm •D days wen basket sandals, simbi nd Bata sandals were d best •D Days wen we all sing sandalili sandalili songs.Now……Dstv has come, no more old fun, I’m really proud to have experienced all this.If u r nt smiling it means you were not born in my generation. Kpele oo. Hapi Sunday!