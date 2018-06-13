Pages: [1]   Go Down

Medical Joke: Eye Problem

yetadem

Medical Joke: Eye Problem
Nov 18, 2015, 01:56 AM
Guys, please pray for me ooo! I'm going to the eye doctor tomorrow, my eyes have serious problem!

Whenever I look into my wallet, I see nothing in it!
