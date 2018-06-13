Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author: yetadem
Topic: Funniest Joke: Marriage Certificate

Funniest Joke: Marriage Certificate
WIFE: Honey, what are you looking for?

HUSBAND: Nothing.

WIFE: Nothing? You have been reading our marriage certificate for an hour?

HUSBAND: I was just looking for the expiry date.
