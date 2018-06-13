Upon hearing that my grandfather had just passed away, I went straight to my grandparent's house to visit my 95 years old grandmother and comfort her.When I asked how my grandfather had died, my grandmother replied, "He had a heart attack while we were making love on a Sunday morning."Horrified, I told my grandmother that two people nearly 100 years old having s e x would surely be asking for trouble.Oh no, my dear," replied grandma. "Many years ago, realising our advanced age, we figured out the best time to do it was when the church bell would start to ring. It was just the right rhythm. Nice and slow and even. Nothing too strenuous, simply in on the Ding and out on the Dong."She paused to wipe away a tear, and continued, "He would have still been alive if it hadn't been for that damned Dangote Cement Truck."