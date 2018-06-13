Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Remote Control II

yetadem

Short Joke: Remote Control II
« on: Nov 18, 2015, 02:18 AM »
It's funny how all the trust goes away when you can't find the remote...

"Are you sitting on the remote control?"

"No."

"Stand up!"
